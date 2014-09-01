Roasted Red Pepper Soup

Rating: 5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 2 Ratings

Garnish this healthy Roasted Red Pepper Soup with a drizzle of zesty basil pesto for a fresh and summery finish.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large saucepan heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium heat. Add onion and garlic; cook for 3 to 4 minutes or until onion is tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in broth, roasted peppers, potato, oregano, and salt. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 15 minutes. Remove from heat.

    Advertisement

  • Using a hand-held immersion blender, blend soup until nearly smooth. (Or let soup cool slightly. Transfer soup, one-third at a time, to a food processor or blender. Cover and process or blend until smooth. Return soup to saucepan; heat through).

  • In a small bowl combine pesto and 1 tablespoon oil. To serve, ladle soup into bowls. Drizzle with pesto mixture.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
156 calories; 9 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 1 mg cholesterol; 616 mg sodium. 427 mg potassium; 18 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 2 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 127 IU vitamin a; 135 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 14 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 56 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019