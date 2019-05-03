Roasted Red Pepper Panzanella

Rating: Unrated

Served alongside your grilled protein of choice, this side dish salad has it all--vegetables, bread, and cheese. Serve with a fruit dessert and all your food groups are covered.

By Gaby Dalkin
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • In an extra-large bowl toss sweet peppers with 1 tablespoon olive oil. Grill peppers on rack of a covered grill directly over medium-high 10 to 12 minutes or until skins are blackened in spots and blistered all over, turning occasionally. Return peppers to bowl. Cover with plastic wrap. Let stand 15 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, for croutons: On a baking sheet* or grill tray toss bread with 4 tablespoons olive oil; season with salt and black pepper. Place baking sheet on a grill rack directly over medium. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes or until crisp on outside but still chewy in center, tossing occasionally. Let cool.

  • Peel, stem, and seed peppers; cut into 2-inch-long bite-size strips. In a large serving bowl whisk together vinegar, lemon juice, oregano, garlic, crushed red pepper, and remaining 4 tablespoons olive oil. Season to taste. Add peppers, croutons, and onion. Top with cheese and mint. Serves 6.

*

Wrap baking sheet in foil to prevent discoloration from grilling.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
426 calories; 28 g total fat; 7 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 15 g monounsaturated fat; 20 mg cholesterol; 513 mg sodium. 263 mg potassium; 37 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 11 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 2602 IU vitamin a; 143 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 42 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 174 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

