Roasted Red Pepper and Feta Dip
This Mediterranean dip will definitely be a hit at your next party. Great for entertaining, this easy dip recipe will disappear in minutes.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a baking sheet with foil. Cut sweet peppers in half. Remove and discard stems, seeds, and membranes. Place pepper halves, cut sides down, on the prepared baking sheet. Arrange onion wedges and garlic on the baking sheet with pepper halves. Brush vegetables and garlic with some of the olive oil.Advertisement
-
Roast 30 to 35 minutes or until pepper skins are blistered and onion and garlic are tender. Wrap vegetables in the foil. Let stand 15 minutes. Peel and discard skins from peppers.
-
Place peppers and onions in a food processor or blender. Squeeze garlic from peels into blender. Add the remaining olive oil and the next five ingredients (through crushed red pepper). Cover and pulse until nearly smooth, scraping sides occasionally.
-
Transfer dip to a serving bowl. If desired, top with additional oregano. Serve dip with pita chips or vegetables.
*Tip
If you like, substitute 1 cup purchased roasted red sweet peppers, drained, for the 2 fresh sweet peppers. Roast onions and garlic as directed.