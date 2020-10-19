Roasted Pumpkin Hand Pies

Rating: Unrated

Save your can of pumpkin for these delicious treats. The key to achieving the perfect flavor here is roasting the pureed pumpkin in the oven first before stuffing them into that flaky pastry.

By Colleen Weeden
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Blaine Moats

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
roast:
15 mins
bake:
20 mins
Servings:
12
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a 15x10x1-inch baking pan with parchment paper. Spread pumpkin evenly in pan. Roast, uncovered, for 15 minutes. Remove and cool. Reduce oven temperature to 375°F.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, for pastry, in a large bowl stir together flour, 2 tablespoons sugar, and salt. Cut in butter with a pastry blender until pieces are pea size. Whisk together the milk and egg. Add to flour mixture; stir just until all is moistened. Gather pastry into a ball, kneading gently until dough holds together. Divide pastry into thirds.

  • For filling, in a small bowl stir together cooled pumpkin, 1/2 cup sugar, 1/3 cup chocolate, and cinnamon.

  • Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. On a floured surface roll each pastry ball into a 9x8-inch rectangle. Cut into four rectangles. Brush edges with additional milk. Spoon a well-rounded tablespoon of filling onto half of each rectangle. Fold remaining half of rectangle over filling. Seal edges and prick tops with a fork. Place on prepared baking sheets. Brush with additional milk and sprinkle with additional sugar.

  • Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until light brown. Remove and cool slightly on wire racks. Serve warm drizzled with melted chocolate.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
359 calories; total fat 20g; saturated fat 12g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 5g; cholesterol 57mg; sodium 234mg; potassium 174mg; carbohydrates 43g; fiber 3g; sugar 19g; protein 5g; trans fatty acid 1g; vitamin a 6032IU; vitamin c 2mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 2mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 60mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 39mg; iron 2mg.

Reviews

© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 10/31/2020