Roasted Pepper-Stuffed Burgers

Rating: 5 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  3 Ratings
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Andy Lyons

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
freeze:
1 hr + up to 1 month
stand:
Thaw overnight
grill:
10 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl combine ground beef, vinegar, the 1/2 teaspoon black pepper, and the 1/4 teaspoon salt. Working on waxed paper, shape mixture into twelve 4-inch-diameter patties.

  • Place cheese and roasted peppers on the center of six of the patties. Top with the remaining six patties; pinch edges together to seal.

  • Place waxed paper with patties on a baking sheet and freeze about 1 hour or until firm. Layer frozen patties between sheets of waxed paper in a freezer container; seal and freeze for up to 1 month.

  • To serve, thaw in a single layer in the refrigerator overnight. Sprinkle patties with additional salt and black pepper.

  • For a charcoal or gas grill, place patties on the grill rack directly over medium-high heat. Cover and grill for 10 to 12 minutes or until patties are done (160°F), turning once halfway through grilling.

  • In a small bowl combine mayonnaise and pesto. Spread cut sides of buns with mayonnaise mixture. Fill buns with burgers and basil leaves.

Broiling Directions:

Preheat broiler. Place patties on the unheated rack of a broiler pan. Broil 4 to 5 inches from the heat for 10 to 12 minutes or until done (160°F), turning once halfway through broiling.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
570 calories; total fat 38g; saturated fat 13g; polyunsaturated fat 7g; monounsaturated fat 11g; cholesterol 99mg; sodium 796mg; potassium 403mg; carbohydrates 24g; fiber 1g; sugar 4g; protein 32g; trans fatty acid 1g; vitamin a 552IU; vitamin c 24mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 6mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 58mcg; vitamin b12 2mcg; calcium 313mg; iron 4mg.
