Roasted Pepper-and-Olive-Stuffed Flank Steak

Rating: Unrated

This Paleo dinner recipe is a true stunner, and it's perfect for Paleo dinner parties. Hearty steak is stuffed with sweet peppers, spinach, and Kalamata olives, so you'll still get a serving of veggies in too.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place meat in a resealable plastic bag set in a shallow dish. For marinade, in a small bowl combine the next six ingredients (through capers). Pour marinade over meat. Seal bag; turn to coat meat. Marinate in the refrigerator 4 hours, turning bag occasionally.

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. Cut sweet peppers in half lengthwise; remove stems, seeds, and membranes. Place pepper halves, cut sides down, on a foil-lined baking sheet. Roast 20 to 25 minutes or until peppers are charred and very tender. Bring foil up around peppers and fold together to enclose. Let stand about 15 minutes or until cool enough to handle. Using a sharp knife, loosen edges of skins; gently pull off skins in strips and discard.

  • In a large skillet heat 1 Tbsp. oil over medium heat. Add garlic; cook and stir 1 minute. Add spinach; cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes or until spinach begins to wilt. Drain spinach in a colander, pressing out any excess liquid with the back of a spoon. Coarsely chop spinach.

  • Drain meat, discarding marinade. Place meat on a clean work surface. If meat is not of uniform thickness, pound lightly with a meat mallet until evenly thick.

  • Arrange roasted peppers and spinach on top of meat. Sprinkle with olives; drizzle with lemon juice. Starting from a long slde, roll up into a spiral. Tie at 2-inch intervals with 100-percent-cotton kitchen string. Sprinkle meat with salt and black pepper. Place on a rack in a shallow roasting pan.

  • Roast about 45 minutes for medium rare (135°F) or 55 minutes for medium (150°F). Transfer meat to a cutting board. Cover loosely with foil; let stand 15 minutes. (Temperature of the meat after standing should be 145°F or 160°F). Cut meat into 1-inch slices.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
248 calories; 14 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 7 g monounsaturated fat; 76 mg cholesterol; 300 mg sodium. 447 mg potassium; 3 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 1 g sugar; 25 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 2083 IU vitamin a; 44 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 7 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 57 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 52 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews

