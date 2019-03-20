Roasted Pepper-and-Olive-Stuffed Flank Steak

Preheat oven to 425°F. Cut sweet peppers in half lengthwise; remove stems, seeds, and membranes. Place pepper halves, cut sides down, on a foil-lined baking sheet. Roast 20 to 25 minutes or until peppers are charred and very tender. Bring foil up around peppers and fold together to enclose. Let stand about 15 minutes or until cool enough to handle. Using a sharp knife, loosen edges of skins; gently pull off skins in strips and discard.