Roasted Indian Chicken, Vegetables, and Chickpeas

Rating: 3.77 stars
13 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

This Indian chicken recipe is rich in flavor (check out all those warm spice!) yet light on clean-up. The entire Indian dinner recipe, chicken and vegetables included, cooks on one sheet pan.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. If desired, line a 15x10x1-inch baking pan with foil; set aside. In a small bowl combine oil, sugar, mustard seeds, turmeric, cumin, ginger, coriander, salt, cinnamon, and cayenne pepper.

  • In an extra-large bowl combine chicken, carrots, cauliflower, and beans. Drizzle with oil mixture; stir gently to coat. Transfer mixture to the prepared baking pan.

  • Bake, uncovered, about 30 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink and carrots are crisp-tender and starting to brown.

  • Drizzle 1 tablespoon lime juice over chicken mixture. Sprinkle with cilantro and, if desired, almonds. Squeeze a lime wedge over each serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
356 calories; 16 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 9 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 58 mg cholesterol; 765 mg sodium. 970 mg potassium; 28 g carbohydrates; 8 g fiber; 12 g sugar; 26 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 12633 IU vitamin a; 35 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 11 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 73 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 101 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;

Reviews (2)

Anonymous
Rating: 3 stars
10/27/2018
Why not just use curry powder and packaged shredded carrots instead of all that added work?
Rachel Hungerford
Rating: Unrated
07/03/2013
I think this would be a lot better if it had about double the spices and half the oil. It was very oily when we made it and lacking the flavor that Indian food usually has.
