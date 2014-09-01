Roasted Indian Cauliflower
Choose cauliflower from a variety of colors. Look for solid heavy heads, and avoid those with brown spots to make this lemon rigatoni.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a 15x10x1-inch baking pan with foil; set aside. In a large bowl stir together oil, sugar, mustard seeds, ginger, turmeric, cumin, coriander, salt, and crushed red pepper. Halve any large carrots lengthwise. Add carrots and cauliflower to spice mixture; toss to coat.Advertisement
-
Transfer vegetables to the prepared baking pan. Roast about 30 minutes or until vegetables are tender and starting to brown on the edges, stirring twice.
-
Transfer roasted vegetables to a serving dish. Sprinkle with cilantro. Serve with lime wedges to squeeze over vegetables.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
146 calories; 8 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 376 mg sodium. 644 mg potassium; 18 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 8 g sugar; 4 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 11927 IU vitamin a; 65 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 83 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 70 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;