Roasted Grape and Arugula Pizza

Lots of cheese (two kinds!) and fresh grapes combine for a new take on pizza.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Andy Lyons

hands-on:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 pizzas
  • Preheat oven to 450°F. Brush olive oil over 2 large baking sheets and sprinkle with cornmeal; set aside.

  • Divide dough into 4 pieces. Stretch or roll each piece into an 8x6-inch oval. Press pieces into cornmeal on baking sheets, turning to coat both sides. Top dough evenly with cheeses, grapes, and rosemary. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes or until edges are golden and grapes start to shrivel. Rotate baking sheets halfway through baking.

  • To serve, top hot pizzas with arugula and sprinkle with crushed red pepper and/or sea salt.

Per Serving:
613 calories; fat 23g; cholesterol 53mg; saturated fat 11g; carbohydrates 80g; mono fat 7g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 4g; sugars 22g; protein 24g; vitamin a 671.1IU; vitamin c 5.2mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.4mg; niacin equivalents 0.6mg; vitamin b6 0.2mg; folate 47.5mcg; vitamin b12 0.9mcg; sodium 893mg; potassium 368mg; calcium 181mg; iron 0.9mg.
