Roasted Garlic-Goat Cheese Pizza

This mozzarella and goat cheese pizza starts with a roasted garlic mash followed by basil vinaigrette. "It makes the garlic flavor sing," Gaby says.

By Gaby Dalkin
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Matt Armendariz

hands-on:
10 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4
Roasted Garlic-Goat Cheese Pizza

  • To make roasted garlic sauce: Preheat oven to 450°F. Trim top of garlic bulb to expose cloves. Place bulb on a piece of foil; drizzle with 1 tablespoon olive oil. Wrap foil around garlic and roast 40 minutes or until soft. Carefully pop garlic cloves into a bowl. Add 3 to 4 Tablespoons olive oil, lemon zest, and red pepper flakes. Mash with a fork.

  • Increase oven to 500°F and place a pizza stone in the oven to heat up.

  • Stretch each piece of dough using your hands, then lay each piece on a flat surface dusted with flour and roll out with a rolling pin. Sprinkle a pizza peel or rimless baking sheet with flour and place one dough on pizza peel.

  • Spread roasted garlic sauce and Basil Vinaigrette over dough leaving an edge. Top with cheeses.

  • Slide pizza off peel onto hot stone and bake 12 to 14 minutes or until dough is golden brown and cheese is melted. Repeat with second dough. Sprinkle both with basil, kosher salt, and additional red pepper flakes. Serves 4.

Basil Vinaigrette

In a high-power blender, combine 2 cups packed fresh basil leaves, 1/2 cup olive oil, 1 roughly chopped shallot, 2 Tbsp. red wine vinegar, 1 clove garlic, 1 tsp. kosher salt, and 1/2 tsp. red pepper flakes. Blend 1 minute or until very smooth. Taste and season. Makes 1 cup.

Per Serving:
539 calories; total fat 25g; saturated fat 10g; polyunsaturated fat 2g; monounsaturated fat 10g; cholesterol 53mg; sodium 1113mg; potassium 140mg; carbohydrates 56g; fiber 2g; sugar 2g; protein 22g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 987IU; vitamin c 2mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 3mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 100mcg; vitamin b12 1mcg; calcium 334mg; iron 2mg.

Gaby's Thin Homemade Pizza Dough

  • In a large bowl, combine flours and 1 teaspoon fine sea salt. In a small bowl, stir together about 1 cup lukewarm water, 1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil, and the yeast. Pour into flour mixture. Knead with hands until just combined, 2 to 3 minutes, then let rest 15 minutes.

  • Knead dough about 3 minutes or until smooth. Cut dough into two equal pieces and shape each into a ball. Place on a heavily floured surface, cover with dampened kitchen towel, and let rest and rise 3 to 4 hours at room temperature. (To make dough ahead, you can refrigerate it 8 to 24 hours.) Makes 1 pound dough.

Per Serving:
122 calories; total fat 1g; saturated fat 0g; polyunsaturated fat 0g; monounsaturated fat 0g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 281mg; potassium 22mg; carbohydrates 26g; fiber 1g; sugar 1g; protein 4g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 0IU; vitamin c 0mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 40mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 3mg; iron 1mg.
