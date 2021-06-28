Roasted Garlic and Stout Bread

Preheat oven to 425°F. Peel away the dry outer layers of skin from the bulb of garlic, leaving skins and cloves intact. Cut off the pointed top portion (about 1/4 inch), leaving bulb intact but exposing the individual cloves. Place the garlic bulb, cut side up, in a custard cup. Drizzle with 1/2 teaspoon olive oil. Cover cup with foil and roast 25 minutes or until the cloves feel soft when pressed. Set aside just until cool enough to handle. Squeeze out the garlic paste from individual cloves and place in a small bowl. Mash with a fork. Measure 1 tablespoon roasted garlic (chill the remaining for another use.) Cover and chill until ready to use.