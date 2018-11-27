Roasted Fish and Fennel with Grapefruit Salsa
Choose a firm whitefish option like cod, grouper, or hake. These varieties hold up well to oven-roasting (and topping with a tangy, refreshing fruit salsa).
Ingredients
Directions
-
Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a shallow baking pan with foil. Add fennel wedges. Toss with 1 tablespoon olive oil; season with salt. Arrange in a single layer. Roast 12 to 15 minutes or until starting to brown.Advertisement
-
Turn fennel and push to sides. Add fish. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon olive oil. Season with salt and black pepper. Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until fish flakes easily with a fork.
-
Meanwhile, in a small bowl combine chopped fennel fronds, grapefruit, parsley, shallot, vinegar, and 1 tablespoon olive oil; season with salt and black pepper. Serve fish with roasted fennel and the salsa.