Roasted Fish and Fennel with Grapefruit Salsa

Choose a firm whitefish option like cod, grouper, or hake. These varieties hold up well to oven-roasting (and topping with a tangy, refreshing fruit salsa).

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a shallow baking pan with foil. Add fennel wedges. Toss with 1 tablespoon olive oil; season with salt. Arrange in a single layer. Roast 12 to 15 minutes or until starting to brown.

  • Turn fennel and push to sides. Add fish. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon olive oil. Season with salt and black pepper. Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until fish flakes easily with a fork.

  • Meanwhile, in a small bowl combine chopped fennel fronds, grapefruit, parsley, shallot, vinegar, and 1 tablespoon olive oil; season with salt and black pepper. Serve fish with roasted fennel and the salsa.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
321 calories; 13 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 8 g monounsaturated fat; 83 mg cholesterol; 319 mg sodium. 1367 mg potassium; 18 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 11 g sugar; 34 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 2345 IU vitamin a; 43 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 12 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 67 mcg folate; 2 mcg vitamin b12; 93 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

