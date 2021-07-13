Roasted Chile Powder

Rating: Unrated

Pepper likes her chile powder fiery hot! We recommend turning on your oven exhaust fan when making this recipe and when you heat it. Heating releases oils that can make you cough.

By Recipe by Pepper Teigen and Garrett Snyder and excerpted from The Pepper Thai Cookbook
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Carson Downing

hands-on:
10 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
3/4 to 1 cup
  • Preheat the oven to 350°F. Spread the chiles evenly across a sheet pan and roast about 6 minutes, watching closely to make sure they don't burn. The chiles are done when they change color from red to a very dark reddish brown.

  • Transfer chiles to a plate and let cool completely, about 30 minutes. Place them in a mortar and grind with the pestle until they're the size of red pepper flakes. (Or use a spice grinder or small blender on high 10 to 15 seconds; make sure the blender is totally dry.) Store the chile powder in an airtight container at room temperature for 3 months or up to 1 year in the freezer. Makes 3/4 to 1 cup.

Per Serving:
7 calories; carbohydrates 1g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 1g; vitamin a 544.5IU; vitamin c 0.6mg; niacin equivalents 0.2mg; folate 1mcg; sodium 2mg; potassium 38mg; calcium 1mg; iron 0.1mg.
