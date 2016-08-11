Roasted Chicken with Grapes

Rating: 3 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 3 Ratings

Choose a German white wine like Gewurztraminer for this delicious roasted chicken.

By Recipe by Gesine Bullock-Prado
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Remove neck and gizzards from chickens. Rinse chickens and pat dry. Tuck wings under and secure drumsticks.

    Advertisement

  • In a large skillet cook bacon until browned and crisp. Remove; drain on paper towels, reserving drippings. Cover and chill. Combine 2 Tbsp. drippings (or melted butter) and paprika; brush over chickens. Sprinkle with kosher salt and pepper. Place chickens in 7- to 8-quart oval Dutch oven or roasting pan. Arrange lemons around chicken. Roast chicken, uncovered, 11/2 hours.

  • Using turkey baster, remove 2/3 cup pan juices; skim off fat and set aside for sauce. Tuck bunches of grapes around chickens in pan. Return to oven; roast 20 to 30 minutes or until chickens are done (at least 175°F in the thighs).

  • Meanwhile, for sauce, in skillet cook and stir onion, shallot, and garlic in 2 Tbsp. drippings about 4 minutes or until softened. Add mushrooms; cook and stir about 5 minutes or until browned. Add tomato paste; cook and stir to combine. Add wine and 1/2 cup of reserved pan juices; cook and stir until thickened and bubbly. Stir in cream and herb sprigs. Boil gently, uncovered, about 5 minutes or until thickened. Stir in bacon. Serve chickens with grapes and lemons. Pass the sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
581 calories; 42 g total fat; 12 g saturated fat; 9 g polyunsaturated fat; 16 g monounsaturated fat; 142 mg cholesterol; 186 mg sodium. 491 mg potassium; 13 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 10 g sugar; 35 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 454 IU vitamin a; 5 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 10 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 12 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 30 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019