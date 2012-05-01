Roasted Chicken, Focaccia, and Olive Salad
Think of this easy chicken recipe like a modern twist on panzanella salad. This chicken dinner idea is a complete meal in one skillet.
Ingredients
Directions
For dressing, in a small bowl whisk together 4 tablespoons of the olive oil, the vinegar, seasoning blend, and sugar; set aside.
In a 12-inch skillet heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium-high heat. Add bread. Cook and stir for 5 minutes or until lightly toasted. Remove from skillet. Add dressing, chicken, and olives to skillet; cook and stir for 2 to 3 minutes or until chicken is heated through. Return bread to skillet; toss to coat.
Arrange lettuce on four plates; top with chicken mixture. Serve immediately.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
478 calories; 34 g total fat; 8 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 14 g monounsaturated fat; 83 mg cholesterol; 998 mg sodium. 14 mg potassium; 22 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 21 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 4470 IU vitamin a; 19 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 0 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 101 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;