Roasted Cauliflower and Chickpeas with Chimichurri

Give yourself a break and streamline your meal prep with this easy vegan dinner that comes together on a single sheet pan.

By Colleen Weeden
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450°F. In a 15x10-inch baking pan combine the cauliflower, chickpeas, 3 tablespoons olive oil, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper; toss to coat. Spread evenly in pan. Bake for 25 minutes or until browned and tender, stirring once.

  • Meanwhile, for chimichurri, in a food processor or blender combine the parsley, cilantro, shallot, 1/4 cup olive oil, lime juice, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper. Cover and process until finely chopped. Spread 1 tablespoon on each pita bread round.

  • Top pitas with cauliflower mixture and drizzle each with remaining chimichurri. Top with green onions and lime zest.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
495 calories; 26 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 18 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 921 mg sodium. 592 mg potassium; 55 g carbohydrates; 8 g fiber; 6 g sugar; 12 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1607 IU vitamin a; 75 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 4 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 178 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 132 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;

