Roasted Carrots with Carrot-Top Pesto

Don't toss those carrot tops! Process them with herbs, cheese, pine nuts, garlic, and oil for a vibrant topping for roasted carrots, sandwiches, salads, and more.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. Trim tops from carrots; thoroughly rinse and dry. Strip the leaves from the stems and measure 2 cups loosely packed leaves; discard stems. Place carrot tops in a food processor with the basil, cheese, pine nuts, garlic, and 1/4 teaspoon salt. With food processor running, drizzle in the 1/3 cup oil in a stream until pureed and smooth, scraping sides as needed; set aside.

  • Peel carrots. In a 15x10x1-inch baking pan toss carrots with 2 tablespoons olive oil and 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Roast for 25 minutes or until tender. Top roasted carrots with pesto. Store any remaining pesto in an airtight container in the refrigerator up to 1 week.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
385 calories; 33 g total fat; 5 g saturated fat; 6 g polyunsaturated fat; 20 g monounsaturated fat; 6 mg cholesterol; 651 mg sodium. 686 mg potassium; 20 g carbohydrates; 6 g fiber; 8 g sugar; 6 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 29604 IU vitamin a; 15 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 50 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 159 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

