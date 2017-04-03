Roasted Carrots with Carrot-Top Pesto

Preheat oven to 425°F. Trim tops from carrots; thoroughly rinse and dry. Strip the leaves from the stems and measure 2 cups loosely packed leaves; discard stems. Place carrot tops in a food processor with the basil, cheese, pine nuts, garlic, and 1/4 teaspoon salt. With food processor running, drizzle in the 1/3 cup oil in a stream until pureed and smooth, scraping sides as needed; set aside.