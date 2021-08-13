Roasted Carrot Sauce

Toss with roasted vegetables or zucchini noodles and serve with sausage, ham, or chicken.

By Lisa Holderness Brown
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. In a large bowl toss together carrots, garlic, oil, and thyme. Spread in a 15x10-inch baking pan. Roast 30 minutes or until carrots are tender, stirring occasionally. Cool slightly.

  • In a blender or food processor combine carrot mixture, broth, cream cheese, and Romano cheese. Cover and blend or process until nearly smooth. Season to taste with salt and black pepper and/or cayenne pepper. Store in refrigerator up to 3 days or freeze up to 3 months.

Servng Ideas

Toss with cooked pasta and, if desired, sausage or ham and peas.
Toss with sauteed spiralized zucchini noodles and sliced mushrooms.
Spoon over grilled chicken breasts and cooked rice or quinoa.
Toss with assorted roasted vegetables.

Tip

If serving with pasta, you can substitute some of the hot pasta cooking water for the broth.

*Tip

Slightly old or limp carrots will work for this sauce, but peel them first.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
51 calories; fat 4g; cholesterol 9mg; saturated fat 2g; carbohydrates 3g; mono fat 1g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 1g; protein 2g; vitamin a 3926.1IU; vitamin c 1.9mg; niacin equivalents 0.3mg; folate 4.3mcg; sodium 143mg; potassium 96mg; calcium 53mg; iron 0.2mg.
