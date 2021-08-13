Roasted Carrot Sauce
Toss with roasted vegetables or zucchini noodles and serve with sausage, ham, or chicken.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Jason Donnelly
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Servng Ideas
Toss with cooked pasta and, if desired, sausage or ham and peas.
Toss with sauteed spiralized zucchini noodles and sliced mushrooms.
Spoon over grilled chicken breasts and cooked rice or quinoa.
Toss with assorted roasted vegetables.
Tip
If serving with pasta, you can substitute some of the hot pasta cooking water for the broth.
*Tip
Slightly old or limp carrots will work for this sauce, but peel them first.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
51 calories; fat 4g; cholesterol 9mg; saturated fat 2g; carbohydrates 3g; mono fat 1g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 1g; protein 2g; vitamin a 3926.1IU; vitamin c 1.9mg; niacin equivalents 0.3mg; folate 4.3mcg; sodium 143mg; potassium 96mg; calcium 53mg; iron 0.2mg.