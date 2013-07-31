Roasted Cauliflower with Cranberries

Roasted cauliflower recipes are one of the best cool season side dishes. Cooking cauliflower on a sheet pan for 30 minutes gives it the perfect fork-tender texture.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450ºF. Place cauliflower and onion in a shallow baking pan. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with 1/2 tsp. salt. Stir to coat. Spread in an even layer. Roast, uncovered, for 30 minutes or until cauliflower and onion are tender, stirring in cranberries halfway through roasting.

  • Meanwhile, in a small saucepan whisk together balsamic vinegar, honey, the remaining 1/2 tsp. salt, and pepper. Simmer, uncovered, until sightly thickened, about 10 minutes. Pour balsamic mixture over roasted cauliflower mixture; toss to coat. Transfer mixture to a platter. Sprinkle with mint before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
135 calories; total fat 5g; saturated fat 1g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 4g; cholesterolmg; sodium 281mg; potassium 393mg; carbohydrates 21g; fiber 4g; sugar 14g; protein 3g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 42IU; vitamin c 54mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 66mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 37mg; iron 1mg.

Reviews

