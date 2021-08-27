Roasted Butternut Squash Burrito Bowls

Rating: Unrated

Change-up your grain bowl with toppings suited to your tastes. Add any of your favorite ingredients, such as shredded cheese, shredded jicama, pickled jalapeño, sliced radishes, or hot sauce.

By Jill Johnson
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

  • In a medium saucepan bring the water to boiling. Stir in rice. Return to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, 40 minutes. Remove from heat; let stand, covered, 5 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, preheat oven to 425°F. In a small bowl combine cumin, garlic powder, and cayenne pepper. In a large bowl combine oil, salt, and 1 1/2 tsp. of the spice mixture. Add squash; toss to coat. Arrange in a single layer on a large rimmed baking sheet. Roast 20 minutes or until tender, turning once.

  • Squeeze 1 Tbsp. juice from one of the lime halves. Cut remaining lime half into wedges; set aside. Drain beans, reserving 3 Tbsp. of the liquid. In a medium bowl combine beans, reserved liquid, and remaining spice mixture. Microwave, covered, 2 minutes. Stir in lime juice.

  • Divide rice among shallow bowls. Top with squash, beans, and desired toppers. Serve with reserved lime wedges.

394 calories; fat 12g; cholesterol 5mg; saturated fat 2g; carbohydrates 64g; mono fat 7g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 10g; sugars 6g; protein 11g; vitamin a 14899.6IU; vitamin c 39.1mg; thiamin 0.4mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 4.6mg; vitamin b6 0.5mg; folate 72.5mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 860mg; potassium 1121mg; calcium 187mg; iron 3.5mg.
