Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Apple and Pancetta

This roasted Brussels sprouts recipe has some extra tang thanks to red onion. Adding apple slices and pancetta to the mix makes this our best roasted Brussels sprouts recipe.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
roast:
25 mins at 425°
Servings:
8
Yield:
1/2 cup each
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a 15x10x1-inch baking pan with foil; set aside. In a large bowl combine Brussels sprouts, apples, onion, pancetta, oil, salt, mustard seeds, and pepper. Transfer mixture to the prepared baking pan. Roast, uncovered, for 25 to 30 minutes or until sprouts are tender, stirring once.

  • In a small bowl whisk together vinegar, honey, and Dijon mustard. Drizzle vinegar mixture over sprout mixture; toss gently to coat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
141 calories; total fat 8g; saturated fat 2g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 4g; cholesterol 4mg; sodium 249mg; potassium 244mg; carbohydrates 15g; fiber 3g; sugar 9g; protein 4g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 340IU; vitamin c 38mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalentsmg; vitamin b6mg; folate 32mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 30mg; iron 1mg.

Reviews

