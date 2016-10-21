Roasted Berries and Grapes

This warm berry-and-grape medley is a delicious, healthy snack. Top it with creme fraiche and mint or spoon it over a cornmeal cake.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
roast:
12 mins
total:
22 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
about 4 cups
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Place fruit (except raspberries) in a shallow baking pan. In a small bowl stir together brown sugar and cinnamon.

  • Drizzle fruit with melted butter and lemon juice and sprinkle with sugar mixture; toss to coat.

  • Roast 12 to 15 minutes or until softened, gently stirring once. If using raspberries, add for the last 6 to 8 minutes of roasting.

Ginger-Mint Roasted Berries and Grapes

Prepare as directed, except omit brown sugar and cinnamon and drizzle a mixture of 2 Tbsp. honey and 1 Tbsp. grated fresh ginger over fruit with butter and lemon juice. Serve with crème fraîche and sprinkle with snipped fresh mint.Nutrition analysis per serving: 166 calories, 1 g protein, 22 g carbohydrate, 9 g total fat (5 g sat. fat), 20 mg cholesterol, 3 g fiber, 17 g total sugar, 10% Vitamin A, 23% Vitamin C, 28 mg sodium, 5% calcium, 4% iron

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
108 calories; fat 3g; cholesterol 8mg; saturated fat 2g; carbohydrates 21g; mono fat 1g; insoluble fiber 4g; sugars 16g; protein 1g; vitamin a 184.9IU; vitamin c 13.3mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.4mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 11.5mcg; sodium 26mg; potassium 192mg; calcium 27mg; iron 0.6mg.
