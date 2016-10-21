Roasted Berries and Grapes Tart

Creamy mascarpone cheese goes perfectly with the flavorful berry topping on this fruity dessert.

Roasted Berries and Grapes Tart

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl stir together flour, 1/4 cup sugar, and thyme. Using a pastry blender, cut in butter until pea size. In a small bowl combine egg yolks and the water; gradually stir into flour mixture. Gather pastry into a ball, kneading gently just until it holds together. Cover and chill 30 to 60 minutes or until easy to handle.

  • On a lightly floured surface, use your hands to slightly flatten pastry. Roll pastry into a 12-inch circle (or 13x9-inch rectangle). Transfer to a 10-inch round (or 11x7-inch rectangular) tart pan with a removable bottom. Press pastry into fluted sides of pan; trim edges. Prick pastry with a fork. Chill 30 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Line pastry with a double thickness of foil. Bake 8 minutes; remove foil. Bake 6 to 8 minutes more or until golden. Cool on a wire rack.

  • In a medium bowl beat next four ingredients (through lemon zest) with a mixer until combined. Spread in baked tart shell. Top with Roasted Berries and Grapes.

Nutrition Facts (Roasted Berries and Grapes Tart)

Per Serving:
500 calories; 32 g total fat; 19 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 136 mg cholesterol; 132 mg sodium. 233 mg potassium; 49 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 29 g sugar; 5 g protein; 1 g trans fatty acid; 1168 IU vitamin a; 14 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 54 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 87 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Roasted Berry-and-Grape Filling

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Place fruit (except raspberries) in a shallow baking pan. In a small bowl stir together brown sugar and cinnamon.

  • Drizzle fruit with melted butter and lemon juice and sprinkle with sugar mixture; toss to coat.

  • Roast 12 to 15 minutes or until softened, gently stirring once. If using raspberries, add for the last 6 to 8 minutes of roasting.

Nutrition Facts (Roasted Berry-and-Grape Filling)

Per Serving:
108 calories; 3 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 8 mg cholesterol; 21 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 16 g sugar; 0 g trans fatty acid;

Reviews

