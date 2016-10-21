Roasted Berries and Grapes Tart
Creamy mascarpone cheese goes perfectly with the flavorful berry topping on this fruity dessert.
Ingredients
Directions
In a medium bowl stir together flour, 1/4 cup sugar, and thyme. Using a pastry blender, cut in butter until pea size. In a small bowl combine egg yolks and the water; gradually stir into flour mixture. Gather pastry into a ball, kneading gently just until it holds together. Cover and chill 30 to 60 minutes or until easy to handle.
On a lightly floured surface, use your hands to slightly flatten pastry. Roll pastry into a 12-inch circle (or 13x9-inch rectangle). Transfer to a 10-inch round (or 11x7-inch rectangular) tart pan with a removable bottom. Press pastry into fluted sides of pan; trim edges. Prick pastry with a fork. Chill 30 minutes.
Preheat oven to 400°F. Line pastry with a double thickness of foil. Bake 8 minutes; remove foil. Bake 6 to 8 minutes more or until golden. Cool on a wire rack.
In a medium bowl beat next four ingredients (through lemon zest) with a mixer until combined. Spread in baked tart shell. Top with Roasted Berries and Grapes.
Roasted Berry-and-Grape Filling
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 375°F. Place fruit (except raspberries) in a shallow baking pan. In a small bowl stir together brown sugar and cinnamon.
Drizzle fruit with melted butter and lemon juice and sprinkle with sugar mixture; toss to coat.
Roast 12 to 15 minutes or until softened, gently stirring once. If using raspberries, add for the last 6 to 8 minutes of roasting.