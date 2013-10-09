Roasted Beet and Asiago Risotto

Roasted beets give this creamy risotto recipe its vibrant pink hue and a pleasant earthy element.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375°F. Wash and peel beets. Cut each beet into eight wedges. Place in a 13x9x2-inch baking pan. Toss with the olive oil, salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Cover the pan tightly with foil. Roast for 20 minutes. Remove foil from the pan; stir beets gently. Roast, uncovered, for 20 to 25 minutes more or until tender. Set six wedges aside as a garnish.

  • Meanwhile, in a large saucepan cook the onion in hot butter until tender. Add the garlic; cook and stir for 30 seconds. Add rice; cook and stir for 2 minutes more. Remove from heat. Stir in the Prosecco. Add the chicken broth, thyme sprigs, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 20 minutes (do not lift lid). Remove from heat. Let stand, covered, for 5 minutes. (Rice should be tender but slightly firm and mixture should be creamy.)

  • Remove and discard thyme sprigs. Stir in the 18 beet wedges and the 1/4 cup Asiago cheese. Transfer mixture to a serving bowl. Garnish with reserved beet wedges, thyme leaves, and Asiago shavings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
309 calories; 10 g total fat; 5 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 20 mg cholesterol; 695 mg sodium. 547 mg potassium; 45 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 9 g sugar; 9 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 259 IU vitamin a; 8 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 3 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 186 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 121 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

