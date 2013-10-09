Roasted Beet and Asiago Risotto

Meanwhile, in a large saucepan cook the onion in hot butter until tender. Add the garlic; cook and stir for 30 seconds. Add rice; cook and stir for 2 minutes more. Remove from heat. Stir in the Prosecco. Add the chicken broth, thyme sprigs, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 20 minutes (do not lift lid). Remove from heat. Let stand, covered, for 5 minutes. (Rice should be tender but slightly firm and mixture should be creamy.)