Roasted Asparagus & Salmon
Roast the asparagus and salmon all on one sheet pan for a low-stress yet classy brunch recipe. Not a fan of runny yolks? Try this same dish with hard-boiled eggs.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 425°F. Arrange asparagus in a foil-lined shallow baking pan. In a small bowl whisk together olive oil, lemon zest and juice, honey, caraway seeds, salt, and black pepper. Drizzle over asparagus; toss to coat. Scatter salmon slices on top. Roast 15 minutes; remove. Cool 5 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a small bowl stir together yogurt, capers and brine, and dill weed. Arrange egg halves over asparagus; spoon on yogurt mixture in mounds. Top with red onion slices and additional dill weed.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
242 calories; 16 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 9 g monounsaturated fat; 198 mg cholesterol; 503 mg sodium. 323 mg potassium; 10 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 7 g sugar; 15 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1179 IU vitamin a; 10 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 84 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 91 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;