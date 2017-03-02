Roasted Asparagus & Salmon

Rating: 3.71 stars
20 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 1

Roast the asparagus and salmon all on one sheet pan for a low-stress yet classy brunch recipe. Not a fan of runny yolks? Try this same dish with hard-boiled eggs.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. Arrange asparagus in a foil-lined shallow baking pan. In a small bowl whisk together olive oil, lemon zest and juice, honey, caraway seeds, salt, and black pepper. Drizzle over asparagus; toss to coat. Scatter salmon slices on top. Roast 15 minutes; remove. Cool 5 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, in a small bowl stir together yogurt, capers and brine, and dill weed. Arrange egg halves over asparagus; spoon on yogurt mixture in mounds. Top with red onion slices and additional dill weed.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
242 calories; 16 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 9 g monounsaturated fat; 198 mg cholesterol; 503 mg sodium. 323 mg potassium; 10 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 7 g sugar; 15 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1179 IU vitamin a; 10 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 84 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 91 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews (4)

MS10004817
Rating: 5 stars
04/27/2017
I made this for our Easter dinner! My husband and kids were skeptical as they watched me put it together. I actually made my own lox which added a special element to it! But by the end of the dinner, there was only 2 spears of asparagus left. My family loved it! So easy and it really showcased our farm fresh eggs!
allrecipesvali
Rating: 4 stars
12/10/2018
It was delishus.
gordonramsey
Rating: 2 stars
01/16/2018
the asparagus is bad with flavor. the eggs can be raw to fast
lbelling
Rating: Unrated
05/01/2017
Loved it!! Made this for our anniversary dinner and I thought DH would hurt himself since he ate two platefuls. We grow our own asparagus which made it that much better. If you are on the fence as we were regarding the capers, go for the capers.
