Roasted Asparagus & Salmon

Rating: 5 stars I made this for our Easter dinner! My husband and kids were skeptical as they watched me put it together. I actually made my own lox which added a special element to it! But by the end of the dinner, there was only 2 spears of asparagus left. My family loved it! So easy and it really showcased our farm fresh eggs!

Rating: 4 stars It was delishus.

Rating: 2 stars the asparagus is bad with flavor. the eggs can be raw to fast

