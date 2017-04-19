Roasted Asparagus, Fish, and Bay Leaves

Looking for a dinner recipe featuring fish and fresh veggies? Look no further! Seasoned with bay leaves, these fish fillets are accompanied by fresh asparagus and cherry tomatoes.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Thaw fish, if frozen. Rinse fish; pat dry with paper towels. Preheat oven to 425°F. Arrange fish in a 15x10-inch baking pan, tucking under any thin edges. Place asparagus and tomatoes around fish. Drizzle with oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Tuck bay leaves around vegetables and fish.

  • Bake 12 to 15 minutes or until fish flakes easily, asparagus is crisp-tender, and tomatoes are softened, tossing vegetables with bay leaves halfway through baking.

  • Remove and discard bay leaves. Serve fish, asparagus, and tomatoes with bread and lemon wedges.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
200 calories; 9 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 6 g monounsaturated fat; 57 mg cholesterol; 204 mg sodium. 680 mg potassium; 6 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 26 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1233 IU vitamin a; 13 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 6 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 93 mcg folate; 2 mcg vitamin b12; 44 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

