Roasted Asparagus, Fish, and Bay Leaves
Looking for a dinner recipe featuring fish and fresh veggies? Look no further! Seasoned with bay leaves, these fish fillets are accompanied by fresh asparagus and cherry tomatoes.
Ingredients
Directions
Thaw fish, if frozen. Rinse fish; pat dry with paper towels. Preheat oven to 425°F. Arrange fish in a 15x10-inch baking pan, tucking under any thin edges. Place asparagus and tomatoes around fish. Drizzle with oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Tuck bay leaves around vegetables and fish.
Bake 12 to 15 minutes or until fish flakes easily, asparagus is crisp-tender, and tomatoes are softened, tossing vegetables with bay leaves halfway through baking.
Remove and discard bay leaves. Serve fish, asparagus, and tomatoes with bread and lemon wedges.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
200 calories; 9 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 6 g monounsaturated fat; 57 mg cholesterol; 204 mg sodium. 680 mg potassium; 6 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 26 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1233 IU vitamin a; 13 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 6 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 93 mcg folate; 2 mcg vitamin b12; 44 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;