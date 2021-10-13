Roast Turkey with Citrus and Sage

Take It Easy:

Instead of a whole turkey, use 8 lb. bone-in turkey pieces (breast, thighs, and/or drumsticks). For rub, stir together thyme, sage, parsley, orange zest, 2 tsp. kosher salt, and 1/4 tsp. black pepper. Rub all over turkey pieces and under loosened skin. Preheat oven to 425°F. Brush turkey with 2 Tbsp. olive oil or melted butter. (Omit orange and onion used to stuff cavity.) Place on greased rack of a roasting pan. Let stand at room temperature 30 to 60 minutes. Roast turkey pieces, uncovered, 20 minutes. Reduce oven to 325°F. Roast 1 to 1 1/4 hours more or until done (165°F for breast, at least 175°F for drumsticks and thighs), covering with foil as needed to prevent overbrowning. Let rest and serve as directed.