Roast Turkey with Citrus and Sage
This classic roasted turkey has just enough of a twist from orange zest and a fresh herb rub to keep things interesting.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Roast Turkey with Citrus and Sage
Ingredients
Directions
Take It Easy:
Instead of a whole turkey, use 8 lb. bone-in turkey pieces (breast, thighs, and/or drumsticks). For rub, stir together thyme, sage, parsley, orange zest, 2 tsp. kosher salt, and 1/4 tsp. black pepper. Rub all over turkey pieces and under loosened skin. Preheat oven to 425°F. Brush turkey with 2 Tbsp. olive oil or melted butter. (Omit orange and onion used to stuff cavity.) Place on greased rack of a roasting pan. Let stand at room temperature 30 to 60 minutes. Roast turkey pieces, uncovered, 20 minutes. Reduce oven to 325°F. Roast 1 to 1 1/4 hours more or until done (165°F for breast, at least 175°F for drumsticks and thighs), covering with foil as needed to prevent overbrowning. Let rest and serve as directed.
Tips
Make sure to thaw turkey in refrigerator before dry brining. Allow 1 day per 3 1/2 to 4 pounds of turkey.
Nutrition Facts (Roast Turkey with Citrus and Sage)
Bourbon and Cider Gravy
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Prep as directed, using 1/4 cup butter in place of turkey fat. Combine cider and bourbon; add enough broth to equal 2 cups. Melt butter in saucepan and cook as directed in Step 2; cool slightly. Transfer to an airtight container; refrigerate up to 3 days. Reheat gravy in a saucepan. If you like, add 2 to 3 Tbsp. drippings from the turkey for extra flavor.
Take It Easy:
In a small saucepan stir together one 12-oz. jar purchased turkey gravy, 1/4 cup apple cider, and 2 Tbsp. bourbon; heat through. If you like, stir in 2 to 3 Tbsp. turkey drippings and 1 Tbsp. chopped fresh sage. Makes 1 1/2 cups.