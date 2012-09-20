Roast Turkey with Arugula-Pesto Rub

To apply rub, slip your fingers between the skin and meat on the breast of the turkey to loosen skin. Lift skin and spread the rub under the skin from front to back of the turkey. If desired, rub any remaining mixture on the outside skin of the turkey or rub with vegetable oil. Skewer neck skin to back. Tie drumsticks together or to the tail with clean 100-percent-cotton kitchen string. Twist wing tips under back. Place turkey, breast side up, on a rack in a shallow roasting pan.