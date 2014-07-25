Roast Chicken Empanadas

By Marcus Samuelsson
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Roast Chicken Empanadas

Ingredients

Directions

  • Prepare Empanada Dough and let rise. Meanwhile, In a medium saucepan combine the potatoes, apples, garlic, curry powder, and coconut milk. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Cover and simmer about 15 minutes or until tender. Remove from heat. Mash potato mixture with a fork. Fold in olive oil, nutmeg, salt, and pepper. Stir in chicken, cilantro, and Parmesan.

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. Line baking sheets with parchment paper; set aside. Divide the dough into 24 pieces by rolling into a long thin log and cutting into equal portions. Shape into balls. On a lightly floured surface, roll one ball into a 4-inch circle. Prick with a fork. Brush the edge very lightly with egg wash*, then spoon a slightly rounded tablespoon of filling onto the center. Gently fold in half. Press the edges closed with a fork. Transfer to prepared baking sheet. Repeat with remaining dough and filling.

  • Prick each empanada once or twice with a fork. Bake until they begin to color, about 15 minutes. In a small bowl, whisk together egg and water. Remove from the oven, brush lightly with the egg wash. Return to the oven and bake until the empanadas are golden brown, about 1 to 3 minutes more.

*Egg Wash:

For egg wash, whisk together 1 egg and 1 tablespoon water in a small bowl.

Tips

Our empanada dough calls for rendered lard, which is a melted-down pig fat available at butchers and Mexican markets. Alternately, you can use drippings from cooking 2 slices of bacon, then add enough butter to make 3/4 cup.

Nutrition Facts (Roast Chicken Empanadas)

Per Serving:
152 calories; 9 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 14 mg cholesterol; 99 mg sodium. 109 mg potassium; 14 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 1 g sugar; 4 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 47 IU vitamin a; 3 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 34 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 21 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Empanada Dough

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring the milk to a simmer in a small saucepan over medium heat. Remove from heat and add the lard and butter. Let stand until melted and mixture is around 105°F to 115°F (about 10 minutes). Add the yeast; stir to dissolve. Let stand for 10 minutes or until foamy.

  • Mix 2 1/2 cups of the flour and salt together in a large bowl; make a well in the center. Pour the wet ingredients into the well. Using your hands or a wooden spoon, start pulling the flour into the wet ingredients until you've combined the wet and dry and made a ball of dough. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Knead until smooth and elastic, about 5 minutes, kneading in remaining flour as needed. Place the dough into a buttered bowl, cover with a damp cloth, and let rise in a warm, draft-free place until doubled, about 30 minutes. Punch dough down.

If you can't find rendered lard, render the fat from 2 slices bacon and add enough butter to make 3/4 cup.

Reviews

