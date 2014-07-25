Roast Chicken Empanadas

Mix 2 1/2 cups of the flour and salt together in a large bowl; make a well in the center. Pour the wet ingredients into the well. Using your hands or a wooden spoon, start pulling the flour into the wet ingredients until you've combined the wet and dry and made a ball of dough. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Knead until smooth and elastic, about 5 minutes, kneading in remaining flour as needed. Place the dough into a buttered bowl, cover with a damp cloth, and let rise in a warm, draft-free place until doubled, about 30 minutes. Punch dough down.