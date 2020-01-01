Roast Beef with Beets and Chicories

With a colorful tumble of beets and chicories and slices of peppercorn-crusted roast, this beef dish is as impressive looking as it is delicious.

By Colleen Weeden
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325°F. Place a rack in a roasting pan. Sprinkle beef with peppercorns and 1/2 teaspoon salt, pressing in peppercorns. In a large skillet heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium-high. Add beef; brown on all sides. Set beef on rack in roasting pan. Arrange beets around beef in pan. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon oil. Sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon salt; turn to coat. Roast, uncovered, 1 1/4 to 1 1/2 hours or until beef is 135°F and beets are tender. Remove beets and beef to a platter. Let stand, covered, 15 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, increase oven temperature to 425°F. Remove rack from pan. Add chicories, onion, and garlic to pan. Drizzle with remaining olive oil. Sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon salt; toss to coat. Roast, uncovered, 10 minutes or until tender, stirring once.

  • In a small bowl stir together creme fraiche and horseradish. Slice beef. Serve with beets, chicories, and horseradish sauce. Serves 6 to 8.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
379 calories; 19 g total fat; 6 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 10 g monounsaturated fat; 98 mg cholesterol; 598 mg sodium. 1090 mg potassium; 18 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 10 g sugar; 34 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 767 IU vitamin a; 12 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 10 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 171 mcg folate; 2 mcg vitamin b12; 99 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;

Reviews

