Roast Beef with Beets and Chicories
With a colorful tumble of beets and chicories and slices of peppercorn-crusted roast, this beef dish is as impressive looking as it is delicious.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 325°F. Place a rack in a roasting pan. Sprinkle beef with peppercorns and 1/2 teaspoon salt, pressing in peppercorns. In a large skillet heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium-high. Add beef; brown on all sides. Set beef on rack in roasting pan. Arrange beets around beef in pan. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon oil. Sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon salt; turn to coat. Roast, uncovered, 1 1/4 to 1 1/2 hours or until beef is 135°F and beets are tender. Remove beets and beef to a platter. Let stand, covered, 15 minutes.Advertisement
Meanwhile, increase oven temperature to 425°F. Remove rack from pan. Add chicories, onion, and garlic to pan. Drizzle with remaining olive oil. Sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon salt; toss to coat. Roast, uncovered, 10 minutes or until tender, stirring once.
In a small bowl stir together creme fraiche and horseradish. Slice beef. Serve with beets, chicories, and horseradish sauce. Serves 6 to 8.