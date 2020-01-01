Roast Beef with Beets and Chicories

Preheat oven to 325°F. Place a rack in a roasting pan. Sprinkle beef with peppercorns and 1/2 teaspoon salt, pressing in peppercorns. In a large skillet heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium-high. Add beef; brown on all sides. Set beef on rack in roasting pan. Arrange beets around beef in pan. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon oil. Sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon salt; turn to coat. Roast, uncovered, 1 1/4 to 1 1/2 hours or until beef is 135°F and beets are tender. Remove beets and beef to a platter. Let stand, covered, 15 minutes.