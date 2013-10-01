Rich Beef Stew with Bacon and Plums

I'm not sure why everyone is up in arms about the prunes not being in the directions. Dried plums are prunes. How many of you would have even read the recipe if it had said, "prunes"? So in the list is prunes and in the directions after baking for 2 hours, uncover and add the prunes (which I cut in half). Then you cover and bake again. Covering the stew with parchment prevents the acids from the combination of ingredients from eating through the foil. Plus it helps to cook it evenly. I've had lids pop off in the oven, so I prefer to use this method! And every item listed is used as per list.Read More
I have made this twice. I used a pressure cooker and did all of the ingredients at once. I was terrific. Everyone liked it. I will of course use it again. I pressure cooked it on an electric pressure cooker for 35 minutes. (Oh, the second time, I did add red chili flakes because we like spicy foods.)Read More
Does anyone know the purpose of using parchment paper and then foil? Would just covering the baking dish with a lid work as well?Read More
Really, really good. We made this with 1/2 beef and 1/2 elk, skipped the leek. Prunes are dried plums, just read the package! I'll try the crock pot next time. It's a great way to use wild game-I plan to try it with venison.Read More
What Jennifer is talking about ladies, is the fact that on this web recipe, the directions never mention the prunes. There is no mention whatsoever about when to add them to the recipe. So, after buying the prunes because they are in the ingredient list, she proceeded to follow the directions to make the dish and after all was said and done, there sat the prunes having never been used. Perhaps, if you two got this recipe from the magazine, the directions there told you when and how to use the prunes, but on this web pages recipe, the prunes are never mentioned in the recipe directions. Hopefully, BH&G will correct this as I would like to try it...with the prunes.Read More
Definitely rich but very good! Probably would have added a little more bacon and a little more cinnamon... Not sure what the other reviewer meant by not including all the ingredients? The prunes are the plums. Also put mine in a crockpot but never transferred to the oven. Came out great! I would make it again!Read More
I got this from the magazine and made it, I loved it! I cooked in crock-pot until beef was tender and put in oven for the last part when you add the prunes (which are dried plums). I didn't find any ingredients missing and thought the article was wrote great. I give a 5 star.Read More
I was very excited about this recipe...but it is written TERRIBLY! There were multiple items listed in the ingredients that were not in the directions. Including the plums - which is in the title. I was irritated when I didn't realize it until I sat down and took my first bite. So I put it back in the oven after it took me all afternoon and evening to make. Which I expected, but it takes a lot more work when you need to figure out why you have extra ingredients.Read More