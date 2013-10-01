Rich Beef Stew with Bacon and Plums

I'm not sure why everyone is up in arms about the prunes not being in the directions. Dried plums are prunes. How many of you would have even read the recipe if it had said, "prunes"? So in the list is prunes and in the directions after baking for 2 hours, uncover and add the prunes (which I cut in half). Then you cover and bake again. Covering the stew with parchment prevents the acids from the combination of ingredients from eating through the foil. Plus it helps to cook it evenly. I've had lids pop off in the oven, so I prefer to use this method! And every item listed is used as per list.

