Rich Beef Stew with Bacon and Plums

Rating: 4.5 stars
24 Ratings
By Scott Peacock
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
1 hr 30 mins
bake:
20 mins
bake:
2 hrs 45 mins
bake:
20 mins
total:
4 hrs 55 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Trim and cut roast into 2-inch pieces. Sprinkle evenly with the 1 Tbsp. kosher salt. Cover; chill overnight.

  • Preheat oven to 450°F. Line a 15x10x1-inch baking pan with a silicone baking mat; set aside. Cook bacon in 1 Tbsp. hot oil over medium-low heat until browned. Remove; drain on paper towel, reserving 3 Tbsp. drippings. Place squash on prepared pan. Add 1 Tbsp. butter and 1 Tbsp. bacon drippings. Sprinkle salt; toss to coat. Roast 20 to 30 minutes or until tender and browned, stirring once. Cover with waxed paper; set aside. Reduce oven to 275°F.

  • Add remaining 2 Tbsp. olive oil to remaining 2 Tbsp. bacon drippings in skillet; heat over medium-high heat. Blot beef well with paper towels; add to skillet in batches, being careful not to crowd the skillet. Brown deeply on all sides. Remove; set aside.

  • Drain all but 1 tsp. fat from skillet. Add remaining 1 Tbsp. butter and onions to pan. Sprinkle with salt. Stir over medium heat, scraping up browned bits from bottom of pan. Cook 3 to 4 minutes, stirring often, until onions just begin to soften. Stir in leek slices and garlic. Sprinkle with salt. Cook 4 minutes more. Transfer to a 3-quart baking dish; set aside. Pour wine into skillet. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Boil gently, uncovered, until reduced by half.

  • Place beef and bacon over onions. Pour reduced wine over. Add stock to almost cover. Using kitchen string, tie cinnamon, cloves, and peppercorns in a piece of cheesecloth; tuck into beef mixture. Add bay leaves. Dollop tomato paste around beef mixture. Sprinkle with thyme. Tie together parsley stems and inner leek piece; add to beef mixture. Place parchment paper over dish. Top with a triple layer of heavy foil. Seal tightly. Place on rimmed baking sheet. Bake 2 hours. Uncover; add prunes. Cover; bake 45 minutes to an hour more or until meat is easily pierced with a knife. Uncover; skim fat. Remove cheesecloth bag and parsley stems; discard. Increase oven to 350ºF. Add butternut squash. Bake uncovered, 20 minutes, basting once or twice. To serve, sprinkle with parsley leaves. Makes 8 servings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
539 calories; fat 24g; cholesterol 115mg; saturated fat 8g; carbohydrates 29g; mono fat 11g; poly fat 2g; insoluble fiber 4g; sugars 12g; protein 38g; vitamin a 7827.6IU; vitamin c 19.6mg; thiamin 0.3mg; riboflavin 0.4mg; niacin equivalents 10.3mg; vitamin b6 1mg; folate 48.1mcg; vitamin b12 2.6mcg; sodium 1348mg; potassium 1141mg; calcium 89mg; iron 4.1mg.
