Lemon-Nut Rice Stuffing

Pine nuts add crunchy flavor to this lemony stuffing recipe that also serves as a healthy side dish.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a very large skillet, cook bacon until crisp. Drain, reserving 2 tablespoons drippings in skillet. Drain bacon on paper towels. When bacon is cool enough to handle, crumble and set aside.

  • In the same skillet, cook onion and garlic in hot drippings for 5 minutes, stirring often. Stir in uncooked rice. Stir in broth, carrot, rosemary or oregano, salt, pepper, and nutmeg. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Cover and simmer for 20 to 25 minutes or until rice is tender and liquid is absorbed.

  • Stir in crumbled bacon, parsley, nuts, and shredded lemon peel.

  • Spoon into a 2-quart casserole. Cover and chill at least 4 hours or up to 24 hours. To serve, bake, covered, in a 325 degree F oven for 45 to 60 minutes or until heated through. Makes 10 to 12 servings.

To serve right away:

Stuffing may be baked without the chilling step. Bake, covered, about 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
251 calories; 9 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 8 mg cholesterol; 600 mg sodium. 197 mg potassium; 34 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 6 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 2235 IU vitamin a; 6 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 101 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 30 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

