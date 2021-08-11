Rhubarb Cocktail
The standard simple syrup is a 1:1 ratio of water to sugar. But our Test Kitchen found a 5:1 ratio of water to sugar along with fresh fruit added plenty of sweetness to adult beverages.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
To vary the flavor, sub white rum, sliver tequila, or gin for the vodka.
Rhubarb Syrup
In a small saucepan combine 1 1/4 cups water, 1 cup 1/4-inch slices rhubarb, 1/4 cup sugar, and dash salt. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer 6 minutes or until rhubarb breaks down when stirred. Strain through a fine-mesh sieve; discard solids. Makes 1 1/3 cups.
117 calories; carbohydrates 6g; sugars 5g; vitamin a 5.1IU; vitamin c 3.1mg; folate 1mcg; sodium 24mg; potassium 14mg; calcium 4mg.