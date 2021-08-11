Rhubarb Cocktail

Rating: Unrated

The standard simple syrup is a 1:1 ratio of water to sugar. But our Test Kitchen found a 5:1 ratio of water to sugar along with fresh fruit added plenty of sweetness to adult beverages.

By Clari McLafferty
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Jacob Fox

Recipe Summary

total:
10 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 drink
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a cocktail shaker combine ginger and sliced rhubarb; crush against side with a muddler or the back of a spoon. Add vodka, Rhubarb Syrup, and lime juice. Add ice cubes; cover and shake until very cold. Strain liquid through a small fine-mesh sieve into a tall ice-filled glass. Top with club soda. If desired, serve with a lime slice, rhubarb swizzle stick, and/or rhubarb peel curl.

    Advertisement

Tip

To vary the flavor, sub white rum, sliver tequila, or gin for the vodka.

Rhubarb Syrup

In a small saucepan combine 1 1/4 cups water, 1 cup 1/4-inch slices rhubarb, 1/4 cup sugar, and dash salt. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer 6 minutes or until rhubarb breaks down when stirred. Strain through a fine-mesh sieve; discard solids. Makes 1 1/3 cups.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
117 calories; carbohydrates 6g; sugars 5g; vitamin a 5.1IU; vitamin c 3.1mg; folate 1mcg; sodium 24mg; potassium 14mg; calcium 4mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 08/18/2021