Reverse-Seared Grilled Ribeye Steaks
This new method to grill steaks results in the best crust and juiciest center you've ever cooked.
Ingredients
Directions
Trim steak's outer fat to 1/4-inch or less. Sprinkle steaks evenly with salt; set on a wire rack in a shallow pan. Chill, uncovered, 4 to 48 hours.
Prepare grill for indirect heat (see tip). Meanwhile, pat steaks dry, rub with oil, then season evenly with pepper. Let stand at room temperature while grill heats. Grill steaks, covered, over indirect low heat (300°F) 15 to 20 minutes or until an instant-read thermometer inserted in centers of steaks reaches 100°F. Transfer steaks to a platter; let stand about 20 minutes while preparing grill for high heat.
Finish steaks by searing on grill over direct high heat. For gas: Ignite center burner and increase heat to high (450°F to 500°F). For charcoal: Open vents, reignite coals by adding additional briquettes, spread coals evenly over grate, and let burn to high (450°F to 500°F) with rack in place. If using hardwood charcoal, light new charcoal using a chimney then add to the grill. Grill steaks, covered, 4 to 5 minutes or until well-browned and crusty and an instant-read thermometer reaches 130°F for medium-rare, turning often. Let steaks stand 5 minutes before slicing. Serves 8.
Indirect Heat
For gas: Light all burners to preheat the grill. Turn off the center burner to create a cool zone below steaks for indirect cooking. If your grill doesn't have a temperature gauge, use an oven thermometer to monitor the heat. For charcoal: Ignite briquettes (50 to 75 for a 22-inch grill) with vents open. Once covered with ash, bank half the coals on opposite sides of the grate, leaving a cool zone in the middle for indirect cooking. Set rack in place.