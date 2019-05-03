Reverse-Seared Grilled Ribeye Steaks

Finish steaks by searing on grill over direct high heat. For gas: Ignite center burner and increase heat to high (450°F to 500°F). For charcoal: Open vents, reignite coals by adding additional briquettes, spread coals evenly over grate, and let burn to high (450°F to 500°F) with rack in place. If using hardwood charcoal, light new charcoal using a chimney then add to the grill. Grill steaks, covered, 4 to 5 minutes or until well-browned and crusty and an instant-read thermometer reaches 130°F for medium-rare, turning often. Let steaks stand 5 minutes before slicing. Serves 8.