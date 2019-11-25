Reuben Spirals
The Reuben gets an upgrade in this rolled version of the deli classic.
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a large bowl stir together 2 3/4 cups of the bread flour and the yeast. Add warm water, brown sugar, oil, and salt. Beat with a mixer on low to medium 30 seconds, scraping sides of bowl constantly. Beat on high 3 minutes. Stir in rye flour, caraway seeds, and as much of the remaining bread flour as you can.Advertisement
-
Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Knead in enough remaining bread flour to make a moderately stiff dough that is smooth and elastic (6 to 8 minutes total). Shape dough into a ball. Place in a lightly greased bowl; turn once to grease surface. Cover; let rise in a warm place until double in size (about 1 hour).
-
Punch dough down. Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Cover; let rest 10 minutes. Lghtly grease a 13x9-inch baking pan.
-
Roll dough into an 18x12-inch rectangle. Sprinkle with cheese, sauerkraut, and corned beef, leaving 1-inch unfilled along one of the long sides. Starting from filled long side, roll up rectangle into a spiral. Pinch dough to seal seams. Slice roll into 12 pieces. Arrange pieces in the prepared pan. Cover; let rise in a warm place until nearly double in size (about 30 minutes).
-
Preheat oven to 375°F. Bake about 35 minutes or until a thermometer inserted near the center registers 200°F. Cool in pan on a wire rack 5 minutes; remove from pan. Serve warm. Serve with dressing for dipping.