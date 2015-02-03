Reuben Sandwich Casserole

Rating: Unrated

Classic Reuben sandwich fixings, -- including sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and corned beef, -- are layered with seasonings and croutons in this tasty casserole.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. In a large bowl stir together sauerkraut, onion, dried parsley, and caraway seeds. Spread sauerkraut mixture in the bottom of a 3-quart rectangular baking dish. Top with 1 1/2 cups of the cheese and 2/3 cup of the salad dressing. Add corned beef. Top with the remaining 2/3 cup salad dressing and another 1 1/2 cups of the cheese.

    Advertisement

  • Brush bread slices with melted butter. Arrange bread on top of layers in baking dish.

  • Bake about 35 minutes or until heated through and bread is toasted. Top with the remaining 1 cup cheese. Bake about 5 minutes more or until cheese is melted.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
399 calories; 30 g total fat; 12 g saturated fat; 6 g polyunsaturated fat; 9 g monounsaturated fat; 80 mg cholesterol; 1192 mg sodium. 271 mg potassium; 16 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 7 g sugar; 17 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 510 IU vitamin a; 12 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 34 mcg folate; 2 mcg vitamin b12; 343 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 01/19/2020