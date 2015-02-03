Reuben Sandwich Casserole

Preheat oven to 375°F. In a large bowl stir together sauerkraut, onion, dried parsley, and caraway seeds. Spread sauerkraut mixture in the bottom of a 3-quart rectangular baking dish. Top with 1 1/2 cups of the cheese and 2/3 cup of the salad dressing. Add corned beef. Top with the remaining 2/3 cup salad dressing and another 1 1/2 cups of the cheese.