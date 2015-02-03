Reuben Sandwich Casserole
Classic Reuben sandwich fixings, -- including sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and corned beef, -- are layered with seasonings and croutons in this tasty casserole.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 375°F. In a large bowl stir together sauerkraut, onion, dried parsley, and caraway seeds. Spread sauerkraut mixture in the bottom of a 3-quart rectangular baking dish. Top with 1 1/2 cups of the cheese and 2/3 cup of the salad dressing. Add corned beef. Top with the remaining 2/3 cup salad dressing and another 1 1/2 cups of the cheese.Advertisement
Brush bread slices with melted butter. Arrange bread on top of layers in baking dish.
Bake about 35 minutes or until heated through and bread is toasted. Top with the remaining 1 cup cheese. Bake about 5 minutes more or until cheese is melted.