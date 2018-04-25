Red Wine Ice Cream

Part berry sorbet and part red wine ice cream, this frozen dessert is a brilliant way to use up leftover wine.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
stand:
1 hr
freeze:
overnight
Servings:
12
Yield:
6 cups
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large saucepan combine the first eight ingredients (through the salt). Cook and stir over medium-high heat until fruit softens and sugar is dissolved.

  • Remove from heat; let mixture cool to room temperature. Remove ginger slices; discard.

  • Working in batches, transfer wine mixture to a blender. Cover and blend until smooth. Transfer blended mixture to a 13x9-inch dish or pan. Cover and freeze overnight.

  • When ready to serve, scoop sorbet into wine glasses. Top with whipped cream and sprinkle with black pepper or cinnamon, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
208 calories; total fat 3g; saturated fat 2g; polyunsaturated fat 0g; monounsaturated fat 1g; cholesterol 8mg; sodium 102mg; potassium 161mg; carbohydrates 41g; fiber 3g; sugar 38g; protein 1g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 196IU; vitamin c 30mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 0mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 19mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 25mg; iron 1mg.
Reviews

Anonymous
Rating: 3.0 stars
08/25/2020
Too sweet, didn't like the taste of balsamic vinegar.
