Red Wine and Caramelized Onion Pot Roast

Pressure Cooker

Use a 6-qt. electric or stove-top pressure cooker. If necessary, cut meat to fit into cooker. For electric cooker, use sauté setting to brown meat; for stove-top cooker, brown meat directly in the pot. Remove meat. Add onions; cook until golden, stirring occasionally. Omitting tapioca, stir in next six ingredients (through pepper). Return meat; add potatoes, carrots, rutabaga, and celeriac. Lock lid in place. Set electric cooker on high pressure to cook 40 minutes. For stove-top cooker, bring up to pressure over medium-high heat according to manufacturer's directions; reduce heat enough to maintain steady (but not excessive) pressure. Cook 40 minutes. Remove from heat. For electric and stove-top models, let stand to release pressure naturally, at least 15 minutes, or according to manufacturer's directions. If necessary, carefully open steam vent to release any remaining pressure. Open lid carefully. Using a slotted spoon, transfer meat and vegetables to a platter. For sauce, skim fat from cooking liquid. Combine 2 Tbsp. each cornstarch and cold water; stir into cooking liquid. For electric cooker, heat to simmering on sauté setting; for stove-top cooker, bring to simmering over medium heat. Cook and stir until thickened and bubbly. Season to taste. Serve meat and vegetables with sauce. Nutrition analysis per serving: same as above except 454 calories, 623 mg sodium