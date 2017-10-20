Red Wine and Caramelized Onion Pot Roast

Rating: 3.6 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 5 Ratings

You can put down the recipe book--this pot roast is for dinner tonight. Start it in the morning before you leave for work, and let it cook low and slow all day so dinner's ready when you walk in the door.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large skillet* heat oil over medium-high heat. Add meat; cook until browned on both sides. Transfer meat to a 6-qt. slow cooker. Add potatoes, carrots, rutabaga, celeriac, and garlic.

  • In same skillet cook onions over medium heat 15 minutes or until golden, stirring occasionally. Carefully add wine and tomato paste, stirring to scrape up any crusty brown bits. Remove from heat. Stir in remaining ingredients. Pour over mixture in cooker.

  • Cover and cook on low 10 to 11 hours or high 5 to 5 1/2 hours. Using a slotted spoon, transfer meat and vegetables to a platter. Skim fat from cooking liquid. Season to taste with additional salt and pepper. Serve meat and vegetables with cooking liquid.

*

If using a slow cooker with a sauté function, omit skillet. Heat oil in cooker on sauté setting. Add meat and cook until browned. Remove from cooker. Add onions; cook until golden, stirring occasionally. Stir in next seven ingredients (through pepper) and garlic. Return meat; add potatoes, carrots, rutabaga, and celeriac. Continue as directed in Step 3.

Pressure Cooker

Use a 6-qt. electric or stove-top pressure cooker. If necessary, cut meat to fit into cooker. For electric cooker, use sauté setting to brown meat; for stove-top cooker, brown meat directly in the pot. Remove meat. Add onions; cook until golden, stirring occasionally. Omitting tapioca, stir in next six ingredients (through pepper). Return meat; add potatoes, carrots, rutabaga, and celeriac. Lock lid in place. Set electric cooker on high pressure to cook 40 minutes. For stove-top cooker, bring up to pressure over medium-high heat according to manufacturer's directions; reduce heat enough to maintain steady (but not excessive) pressure. Cook 40 minutes. Remove from heat. For electric and stove-top models, let stand to release pressure naturally, at least 15 minutes, or according to manufacturer's directions. If necessary, carefully open steam vent to release any remaining pressure. Open lid carefully. Using a slotted spoon, transfer meat and vegetables to a platter. For sauce, skim fat from cooking liquid. Combine 2 Tbsp. each cornstarch and cold water; stir into cooking liquid. For electric cooker, heat to simmering on sauté setting; for stove-top cooker, bring to simmering over medium heat. Cook and stir until thickened and bubbly. Season to taste. Serve meat and vegetables with sauce. Nutrition analysis per serving: same as above except 454 calories, 623 mg sodium

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
457 calories; 12 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 6 g monounsaturated fat; 98 mg cholesterol; 622 mg sodium. 1705 mg potassium; 47 g carbohydrates; 9 g fiber; 15 g sugar; 39 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 18222 IU vitamin a; 38 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 10 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 92 mcg folate; 3 mcg vitamin b12; 141 mg calcium; 5 mg iron;

Reviews

