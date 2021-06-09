Red, White, and Blue Mini Cupcakes

A stripe of gel food coloring in the piping bag creates a marbled effect in the frosting of these Fourth of July cupcakes.

By Colleen Weeden
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Brie Passano

25 mins
2 hrs
48
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Line forty-eight 1 3/4-inch muffin cups with paper bake cups.

  • In a small bowl stir together flour, baking powder, baking soda, and 1/2 teaspoon salt.

  • In a medium bowl beat butter with a mixer on medium to high 30 seconds. Add sugar and vanilla. Beat until well-combined. Add egg whites all at once. Beat on medium-high 2 minutes. Alternately add flour mixture and buttermilk to butter mixture, beating on low just until combined.

  • Remove 1/2 cup of the batter to a small bowl; stir in red gel food coloring. Place tinted batter in a resealable plastic bag; cut off corner.

  • Spoon plain batter into the prepared muffin cups, filling each about two-thirds full. Drizzle red batter over each. Use a toothpick to marble batters.

  • Bake 12 minutes or until tops spring back when lightly touched. Remove and let cool in pan(s) 5 minutes. Remove; let cool completely.

  • Use a clean small paint brush to brush stripes of blue gel food coloring inside a pastry bag fitted with a large star tip. Spoon Creamy White Frosting into bag. Pipe frosting onto cupcakes. If desired, top with sprinkles. Makes 48.

Nutrition Facts (Red, White, and Blue Mini Cupcakes)

Per Serving:
126 calories; total fat 6g; saturated fat 2g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 2g; cholesterol 4mg; sodium 48mg; potassium 18mg; carbohydrates 18g; fiber 0g; sugar 15g; protein 1g; trans fatty acid 1g; vitamin a 43IU; vitamin c 0mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 0mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 8mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 13mg; iron 0mg.

Creamy White Frosting

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large mixing bowl beat shortening, vanilla, almond extract, and salt with an electric mixer on medium speed for 30 seconds. Gradually add 2 cups of the powdered sugar, beating well. Add 2 tablespoons of the milk. Gradually beat in remaining powdered sugar. Gradually add milk until frosting reaches a spreading consistency. Makes about 3 cups.

