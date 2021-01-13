Red Velvet Mini Trifles

Rating: Unrated

These individual red velvet trifles are as delicious as they look. Put a few of these together and give as a super sweet gift to a loved one.

By Jessica Havel
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
45 mins
bake:
25 mins at 350°
chill:
up to 5 days
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 mini trifles
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a 15x10-inch baking pan. In a large bowl stir together flour, sugar, baking soda, and salt.

  • In a medium saucepan combine butter, the water, and cocoa powder. Bring just to boiling, stirring constantly. Add cocoa mixture to flour mixture. Beat with a mixer on medium to high until combined. Add eggs, buttermilk, food coloring, and vanilla; beat 1 minute (batter will be thin). Pour batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake 25 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Cool in pan on a wire rack. Using your hands, crumble cake.

  • Prepare Vanilla and Chocolate Mascarpone Frosting. Place vanilla and chocolate frostings in separate large decorating bags fitted with large open star tips. Using 12 half-pint canning jars, spoon 1/3 cup of the crumbled cake into each jar. Pipe 2 Tbsp. of the chocolate frosting over cake in each jar. Spoon 1/3 cup of the remaining crumbled cake and pipe 2 Tbsp. of the vanilla frosting into each jar. If desired, sprinkle with white and/or semisweet chocolate. Store in refrigerator up to 5 days.

*Making Sour Milk

For each 1/2 cup sour milk, add 1 1/2 tsp. lemon juice or vinegar to a liquid measuring cup. Add enough milk to make 1/2 cup total liquid. Stir; let stand 5 minutes before using.

Nutrition Facts (Red Velvet Mini Trifles)

Per Serving:
736 calories; total fat 35g; saturated fat 21g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 7g; cholesterol 118mg; sodium 375mg; potassium 177mg; carbohydrates 105g; fiber 2g; sugar 85g; protein 6g; trans fatty acid 1g; vitamin a 1003IU; vitamin c 0mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 45mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 61mg; iron 2mg.

Vanilla and Chocolate Mascarpone Frosting

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl beat mascarpone cheese, butter, and vanilla with a mixer on medium until light and fluffy. Gradually beat in powdered sugar. Divide frosting in half. To one half, gradually beat in cocoa powder (if too stiff, add 1 to 2 tablespoons milk).

Reviews

