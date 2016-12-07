Red Velvet Heart Cookies

Rating: 3.4 stars
57 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 25
  • 4 star values: 12
  • 3 star values: 8
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 10

These heart cookies are cute-as-can-be thanks to a flurry of powdered sugar. Get the free heart stencils at www.bhg.com/HeartCookie.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • 1. In a large mixing bowl beat butter on medium to high 30 seconds. Add sugar, cocoa, baking powder, and salt.

    Advertisement

  • 2. Beat until combined, scraping sides of bowl occasionally. Beat in eggs, food coloring, and vanilla until combined. Beat in as much of the flour as you can with the mixer. Stir in any remaining flour. Divide dough in half. Cover; chill dough 1 hour or until easy to handle.

  • 3. Preheat oven to 375°F. On a floured surface roll half the dough at a time to 1/4-inch thickness. Cut dough using a 21/2- to 31/2-inch heart-shape cookie cutter. Place cutouts 1 inch apart on ungreased cookie sheets.

  • 4. Bake 6 to 7 minutes or until edges are firm and bottoms are very light brown. Transfer cookies to wire racks to cool. Sprinkle with powdered sugar, using stencils if desired. Makes forty-six 21/2-inch or twenty-two 31/2-inch cookies.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
86 calories; 4 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 19 mg cholesterol; 76 mg sodium. 15 mg potassium; 11 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 6 g sugar; 1 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 135 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 13 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 13 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Reviews (16)

57 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 25
  • 4 star values: 12
  • 3 star values: 8
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 10
MS10390906
Rating: 5 stars
02/15/2017
These were a hit! Chill cutouts for at least 10-15 minutes before baking. They need to be firm before baking. I also had to bake mine a few minutes longer than recipe stated. I made these into sandwich cookies with cream cheese filling. Everyone loved them!
dillp_85
Rating: 5 stars
03/27/2017
These cookies were very good, my family loved them, i think i will make them for the Christmas holidays!!
tashah50
Rating: 5 stars
02/04/2017
So good made them with my 4 year old!
Advertisement
MS11650664
Rating: 4 stars
02/07/2018
Please add 1/2 teaspoon salt in the ingredients list. It's left out.
colleenkho5112660
Rating: 3 stars
02/14/2017
Dough was easy to work with but the cookies lacked a lot in the flavor department - very bland!
MS12173682
Rating: 3 stars
02/14/2017
cookies tasted great but I couldn't get the stencils off the web site which was frustrating!
Advertisement
pandkzoufa3212913
Rating: 3 stars
02/04/2017
why do I have to print 5 yes 5 pages just to get the recipe ????????
katherine_noonan
Rating: 2 stars
03/26/2017
I feel like this recipe was printed without being tested. Dough was easy to roll out and it's a fun recipe to make with kids, but they are very, very bland. I also found that I had to double the amount of food coloring to get them even remotely red and that I also had to increase the baking time substantially.
mmakgonzalez1
Rating: 1 stars
02/13/2017
The recipe is definitely lacking something in the flavor department. These cookies did not taste good and left an after taste.
pgf635
Rating: 1 stars
02/13/2017
Just okay. Would not make again. Had to add more flour when rolling.
traviswaters1g
Rating: 1 stars
02/12/2017
I think there isn't enough flour listed, these do not roll out properly.
joeandsueshanno
Rating: Unrated
02/08/2017
could not find template online
MS11923590
Rating: Unrated
02/15/2017
could not download the heart template? Please make this available Thank you
sweethomeschool
Rating: Unrated
02/04/2017
Worst cookies ever. Ditch the recipe fast!!
nancyd4242att
Rating: Unrated
02/11/2017
Does not let you print the stencil........say you can??????????
nanaallyskyco
Rating: Unrated
02/06/2017
Fab
More Reviews
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019