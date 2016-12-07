Red Velvet Heart Cookies

Rating: 5 stars These were a hit! Chill cutouts for at least 10-15 minutes before baking. They need to be firm before baking. I also had to bake mine a few minutes longer than recipe stated. I made these into sandwich cookies with cream cheese filling. Everyone loved them!

Rating: 5 stars These cookies were very good, my family loved them, i think i will make them for the Christmas holidays!!

Rating: 5 stars So good made them with my 4 year old!

Rating: 4 stars Please add 1/2 teaspoon salt in the ingredients list. It's left out.

Rating: 3 stars Dough was easy to work with but the cookies lacked a lot in the flavor department - very bland!

Rating: 3 stars cookies tasted great but I couldn't get the stencils off the web site which was frustrating!

Rating: 3 stars why do I have to print 5 yes 5 pages just to get the recipe ????????

Rating: 2 stars I feel like this recipe was printed without being tested. Dough was easy to roll out and it's a fun recipe to make with kids, but they are very, very bland. I also found that I had to double the amount of food coloring to get them even remotely red and that I also had to increase the baking time substantially.

Rating: 1 stars The recipe is definitely lacking something in the flavor department. These cookies did not taste good and left an after taste.

Rating: 1 stars Just okay. Would not make again. Had to add more flour when rolling.

Rating: 1 stars I think there isn't enough flour listed, these do not roll out properly.

Rating: Unrated could not find template online

Rating: Unrated could not download the heart template? Please make this available Thank you

Rating: Unrated Worst cookies ever. Ditch the recipe fast!!

Rating: Unrated Does not let you print the stencil........say you can??????????