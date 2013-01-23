Red Velvet Heart Cake

Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease and lightly flour one 8x8x2-inch square baking pan and one 8x1 1/2-inch round cake pan. Set aside. Prepare batter for Red Velvet Cake as directed. Divide batter between the prepared pans so batter is the same height in each pan (square pan will require more batter). Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until a wooden toothpick inserted in centers comes out clean. Cool cake layers in pans on wire racks for 10 minutes. Remove layers from pans; cool completely on wire racks.