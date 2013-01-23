Red Velvet Heart Cake

Rating: 4.25 stars
12 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2
  • 12 Ratings
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Kritsada Panichgul

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cool:
1 hr
stand:
30 mins
Servings:
12
Nutrition Info
Red Velvet Heart Cake

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease and lightly flour one 8x8x2-inch square baking pan and one 8x1 1/2-inch round cake pan. Set aside. Prepare batter for Red Velvet Cake as directed. Divide batter between the prepared pans so batter is the same height in each pan (square pan will require more batter). Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until a wooden toothpick inserted in centers comes out clean. Cool cake layers in pans on wire racks for 10 minutes. Remove layers from pans; cool completely on wire racks.

  • Using a long serrated knife, trim rounded tops of cake layers flat. Cut round cake layer in half crosswise, making two half-circles. On a large flat serving platter or tray place half-circles next to adjacent sides of square cake, making a heart shape.

  • Transfer about 1 cup of the Chocolate-Sour Cream Frosting to a small bowl. Stir in milk to thin frosting. Spread thinned frosting in a very thin layer over top and sides of cake. Let stand about 30 minutes or until set. Spread the remaining chocolate frosting over top and sides of cake. Smooth top with a long metal spatula.

  • Arrange maraschino cherries, raspberries, almonds, and pecans in separate rows on top of cake. If using, tint Creamy White Frosting pink with red food coloring (if desired). Transfer to a decorating bag fitted with a ribbon tip or other tip; pipe in rows on top of cake. Store cake, covered, in the refrigerator.

*Tip:

Place maraschino cherries on a double thickness of paper towels to blot dry.

Nutrition Facts (Red Velvet Heart Cake)

Per Serving:
624 calories; total fat 25g; saturated fat 14g; polyunsaturated fat 2g; monounsaturated fat 8g; cholesterol 92mg; sodium 495mg; potassium 210mg; carbohydrates 96g; fiber 3g; sugar 69g; protein 8g; trans fatty acid 1g; vitamin a 601IU; vitamin c 2mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 2mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 71mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 83mg; iron 2mg.

Chocolate-Sour Cream Frosting

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large saucepan melt chocolate pieces and butter over low heat, stirring frequently. Cool for 5 minutes. Stir in sour cream. Gradually add powdered sugar, beating until smooth. This frosts tops and sides of two 8- or 9-inch cake layers.

Reviews

