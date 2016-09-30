Red Velvet Cheesecake Bars

Rating: Unrated

These yummy cheesecake bars are perfect for the holidays. This easy Christmas dessert recipe will definitely impress any holiday guests.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

prep:
25 mins
bake:
25 mins
chill:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 50 mins
Servings:
32
Yield:
32 bars
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a 13x9-inch baking pan with foil, extending the foil over the edges of the pan. Lightly coat the foil with cooking spray. In a medium saucepan heat and stir chocolate over low heat until melted. Let cool.

  • For crust, in a medium bowl combine crushed cookies and the 2 Tbsp.sugar; stir in the melted butter. Press crumb mixture firmly into bottom of prepared pan.

  • In a large bowl beat cream cheese, sour cream, the 1/3 cup sugar, the red food coloring, and vanilla with a mixer on medium until smooth. Beat in the melted chocolate. Stir in eggs. Spread over crust.

  • Bake about 25 minutes or until edges are puffed and center is set. Cool in pan on a wire rack. Cover and chill 4 to 24 hours before serving. Use edges of foil to lift uncut bars out of pan. Transfer to a cutting board. Cut into bars.

*Tip:

Or use 2 cups finely crushed chocolate sandwich cookies with white filling, omit the 2 Tbsp. sugar, and decrease the melted butter to 1/4 cup.

To Store:

Layer bars in a single layer in an airtight container; cover. Store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
171 calories; fat 12g; cholesterol 49mg; saturated fat 7g; carbohydrates 13g; mono fat 3g; poly fat 1g; sugars 10g; protein 3g; vitamin a 307.9IU; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.3mg; folate 8.7mcg; vitamin b12 0.2mcg; sodium 124mg; potassium 74mg; calcium 37mg; iron 0.6mg.
Reviews

