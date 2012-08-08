Red Velvet Cake Roll

Rating: 3.89 stars
44 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 22
  • 4 star values: 10
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 5
  • 1 star values: 5
  • 44 Ratings

This pretty Red Velvet Cake Roll recipe is a sweet treat for Valentine's Day, birthdays, or Christmas. Try it for a fun new twist on homemade red velvet cake.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Separate eggs. Allow egg whites and yolks to stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, grease a 15x10x1-inch baking pan. Line bottom of pan with waxed paper or parchment paper; grease paper. Set pan aside. In a medium bowl stir together flour, cocoa powder, and baking powder; set aside.

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. In a medium mixing bowl beat egg yolks and 1/2 teaspoon vanilla with an electric mixer on high speed about 5 minutes or until thick and lemon color. Gradually add 1/3 cup granulated sugar, beating on high speed until sugar is almost dissolved. Beat in food coloring.

  • Thoroughly wash beaters. In another mixing bowl beat egg whites on medium speed until soft peaks form (tips curl). Gradually add 1/2 cup granulated sugar, beating until stiff peaks form (tips stand straight). Fold egg yolk mixture into beaten egg whites. Sprinkle flour mixture over egg mixture; fold in gently just until combined. Spread batter evenly in the prepared baking pan.

  • Bake for 12 to 15 minutes or until cake springs back when lightly touched. Immediately loosen edges of cake from pan and turn cake out onto a clean kitchen towel sprinkled with powdered sugar. Remove waxed paper. Roll towel and cake into a spiral, starting from a short side of the cake. Cool on a wire rack.

  • For filling, in a medium bowl fold together dessert topping, sour cream, and 1/2 teaspoon vanilla. Unroll cake; remove towel. Spread cake with filling to within 1 inch of the edges. Roll up cake; trim ends. Cover and chill for up to 6 hours. Sprinkle cake with additional powdered sugar.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
144 calories; total fat 4g; saturated fat 2g; polyunsaturated fatg; monounsaturated fat 1g; cholesterol 78mg; sodium 72mg; potassium 62mg; carbohydrates 24g; fiberg; sugar 18g; protein 3g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 146IU; vitamin cmg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalentsmg; vitamin b6mg; folate 20mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 61mg; iron 1mg.

Reviews

