Red Velvet Brookies

A short stint in the oven heats the batter of these bar cookies enough to ensure smooth swirling of the cream cheese. Be sure to use whipped cream cheese and not just the spreadable variety.

By Jessica Havel
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Jason Donnelly

prep:
30 mins
bake:
30 mins at 350°
Servings:
32
Yield:
32 bars
Ingredients

Sugar Cookies
Red Velvet Brownies

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a 15x10-inch baking pan. For cookies, in a large bowl beat butter with a mixer on medium to high 30 seconds. Add sugar, baking powder, and salt. Beat until combined, scraping bowl as needed. Beat in egg and vanilla until combined. Beat in flour.

  • Drop rounded tablespoons of cookie dough over bottom of prepared pan.

  • For brownies, in a large bowl stir together flour, sugar, baking soda, and salt.

  • In a medium saucepan combine butter, water, and cocoa powder. Bring just to boiling, stirring constantly. Remove from heat. Whisk cocoa mixture into flour mixture until combined. Add eggs, buttermilk, vanilla, and food coloring; whisk until combined. Pour batter over dough in pan. Drop mounds of cream cheese evenly over batter. Bake 10 minutes. Swirl cream cheese into batter.

  • Bake 10 minutes. Remove from oven and swirl cream cheese gently into batter with a table knife. Return to oven and bake 20 to 25 minutes more or until set and a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.* Cool completely in pan on a wire rack. Cut into bars.

*Tip

If necessary to prevent overbrowning, cover bars with foil the last 10 minutes of baking.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
210 calories; total fat 10g; saturated fat 6g; polyunsaturated fat 0g; monounsaturated fat 2g; cholesterol 43mg; sodium 174mg; potassium 52mg; carbohydrates 29g; fiber 1g; sugar 19g; protein 2g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 319IU; vitamin c 0mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 24mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 20mg; iron 1mg.
