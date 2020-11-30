Red Velvet Brookies
A short stint in the oven heats the batter of these bar cookies enough to ensure smooth swirling of the cream cheese. Be sure to use whipped cream cheese and not just the spreadable variety.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Jason Donnelly
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
*Tip
If necessary to prevent overbrowning, cover bars with foil the last 10 minutes of baking.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
210 calories; total fat 10g; saturated fat 6g; polyunsaturated fat 0g; monounsaturated fat 2g; cholesterol 43mg; sodium 174mg; potassium 52mg; carbohydrates 29g; fiber 1g; sugar 19g; protein 2g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 319IU; vitamin c 0mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 24mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 20mg; iron 1mg.