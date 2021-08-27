Red Pork Posole

Rating: Unrated

Many variations of this savory Mexican stew exist, but it's most commonly made with pork shoulder, a tough cut of meat that transforms into fork-tender deliciousness after a simmer in the slow cooker.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

hands-on:
20 mins
slow-cook:
8 hrs 9 mins
total:
8 hrs 29 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
15 1/2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Sprinkle meat with salt and black pepper. In a 10-inch skillet heat 1 Tbsp. of the oil over medium-high. Add half of the meat; cook until browned on all sides. Transfer meat to a 5- to 6-qt. slow cooker. Repeat with remaining 1 Tbsp. oil and meat. Stir in next five ingredients (through oregano). Cover and cook on low 8 to 9 hours or high 4 to 4 1/2 hours.

  • Meanwhile, place dried peppers in a large heat-proof bowl. Pour 1 1/2 cups boiling water over peppers. Let stand 20 minutes. Drain peppers, reserving 1 cup of the soaking liquid. In a blender or food processor combine peppers and reserved soaking liquid. Cover and pulse until smooth.

  • Stir pureed pepper mixture into meat mixture. Cover and cook 30 minutes more. Remove and discard bay leaves. Remove meat and shred using two forks; return to soup. Season to taste with additional salt and black pepper. Serve with desired toppers and lime wedges.

*Tip

Chile peppers contain oils that can irritate your skin and eyes. Wear plastic or rubber gloves when working with them.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
215 calories; fat 6g; cholesterol 57mg; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 14g; mono fat 2g; poly fat 2g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 2g; protein 24g; vitamin a 232.7IU; vitamin c 6.7mg; thiamin 0.6mg; riboflavin 0.5mg; niacin equivalents 10mg; vitamin b6 0.7mg; folate 10.4mcg; vitamin b12 0.9mcg; sodium 526mg; potassium 510mg; calcium 39mg; iron 1.9mg.
