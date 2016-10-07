Red Plum Shortbread Bars
This easy shortbread recipe will be a great addition to your holiday feast. Topped with red plum jam and drizzled with icing, this easy shortbread cookie recipe is a definite crowd-pleaser.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Preheat oven to 350°F. In a large bowl beat butter with a mixer on medium 30 seconds. Add granulated sugar. Beat until combined, scraping bowl as needed. Gradually beat in flour on low just until combined. Knead until dough comes together (dough will be crumbly and piecey).
-
Divide dough in half. On a large ungreased cookie sheet shape each half into a 12x2-inch rectangle, leaving 4 inches between rolls. Press 1/4-inch deep indentations down the middle of each rectangle. In a small bowl stir together the jam and Port wine (if using). Spoon half of the jam mixture into the indentations in each rectangle (set aside remaining jam).
-
Bake 15 minutes. Remove from oven and spoon in remaining jam. Bake 5 minutes more or until edges are lightly browned. Cool slightly on cookie sheet on a wire rack. While still warm, transfer to a cutting board and cut into 1-inch diagonal strips (do not separate strips). Cool completely.
-
In a small bowl stir together powdered sugar, milk, and vanilla. Add more milk as needed to reach drizzling consistency. Drizzle over bars. Separate bars to serve.
To Store:
Place bars in a single layer in an airtight container; cover. Store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.