Red-Plaid Cookies

Our adorable checkered cookies add a pop of color to your holiday baking.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Karla Conrad

Recipe Summary

prep:
45 mins
chill:
3 hrs
bake:
8 mins at 350° per batch
Servings:
48
Yield:
48 cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large mixing bowl beat butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add sugar, baking powder, and salt. Beat until combined, scraping sides of bowl occasionally. Beat in egg and vanilla until combined. Beat in as much of the flour as you can with the mixer. Using a wooden spoon, stir in any remaining flour.

  • Divide dough in half. Knead food coloring into one portion of dough. Leave the remaining dough portion plain.

  • Shape each portion of dough into a rectangular log that is 6 inches long and 2 inches wide. Wrap each log in plastic wrap or waxed paper. Chill for at least 2 hours or until dough is very firm. Using a sharp knife, cut each log lengthwise into four slices. (You will have four 6x2-inch pieces from each color of dough.)

  • Stack four dough slices together, alternating colors. (You will have two rectangular logs, each with four layers.) Press dough together to seal layers. Wrap each log in plastic wrap or waxed paper. Chill about 30 minutes or until firm.

  • Cut each layered log lengthwise into four slices. (Each slice will have four layers in alternating colors.) Stack four dough slices together, alternating colors, to create a plaid effect. Trim edges to straighten, as necessary. Wrap each log in plastic wrap or waxed paper. Chill about 30 minutes or until firm.

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Using a sharp knife, cut logs crosswise into 1/4-inch slices. (If desired, cut slices into desired shapes using 2-inch round cutters.) Place slices 1 inch apart on an ungreased cookie sheet.

  • Bake for 8 to 10 minutes or until edges are firm and bottoms are lightly browned. Cool on cookie sheet for 1 minute. Transfer cookies to a wire rack; cool.

To Store:

Layer cookies between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
84 calories; total fat 4g; saturated fat 2g; polyunsaturated fat 0g; monounsaturated fat 1g; cholesterol 14mg; sodium 75mg; potassium 10mg; carbohydrates 11g; fiber 0g; sugar 6g; protein 1g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 124IU; vitamin c 0mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 0mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 13mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 11mg; iron 0mg.
Reviews

Gemma Potts
Rating: Unrated
11/29/2014
How many cookies is a serving??
Bea Lee
Rating: Unrated
12/10/2014
cookies turned out great!
