Red Cabbage and Radicchio Slaw

A fennel-spiced vinaigrette elevates this simple side dish slaw. The mild sweetness of red cabbage tempers radicchio's characteristic bite. Pomegranate arils make a festive topper and offer juicy pops of sweet-tart flavor.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
  • In a medium bowl whisk together olive oil, vinegar, red onion, sugar, fennel seeds, 1 tsp. sea salt, and 1/2 tsp. cracked black pepper. Add cabbage and radicchio; toss to coat. Cover and chill at least 1 hour or up to 4 hours.

  • To serve, top cabbage mixture with pomegranate seeds. Serves 6.

Per Serving:
140 calories; total fat 12g; saturated fat 2g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 9g; cholesterolmg; sodium 387mg; potassium 147mg; carbohydrates 7g; fiber 2g; sugar 5g; protein 1g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 396IU; vitamin c 22mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalentsmg; vitamin b6mg; folate 15mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 28mg; iron 1mg.

