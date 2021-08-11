Red and Green Pinwheels
Put this red and green cookie on your list of must-make Christmas pinwheel cookies. Using the classic color combo, it's the perfect festive cookie.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Jason Donnelly
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
128 calories; fat 7g; cholesterol 21mg; saturated fat 5g; carbohydrates 13g; mono fat 2g; sugars 8g; protein 1g; vitamin a 185.9IU; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.5mg; folate 17mcg; sodium 82mg; potassium 14mg; calcium 12mg; iron 0.5mg.