Red and Green Pinwheels

Rating: Unrated

Put this red and green cookie on your list of must-make Christmas pinwheel cookies. Using the classic color combo, it's the perfect festive cookie.

By Colleen Weeden
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Jason Donnelly

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
chill:
30 mins
freeze:
1 hr
bake:
10 mins
total:
2 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
32
Yield:
32 cookies
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large mixing bowl beat butter with a mixer on medium to high 30 seconds. Add sugar, baking powder, and salt. Beat until combined, scraping bowl as needed. Beat in egg and vanilla. Beat in as much flour as you can with the mixer. Stir in any remaining flour.

    Advertisement

  • Divide dough into thirds. Stir raspberry powder into one dough portion. Stir green sprinkles into one portion. Leave remaining portion plain. Wrap each portion in plastic wrap and chill 30 to 60 minutes or until dough is easy to handle.

  • On a lightly floured surface roll each dough portion into a 10x7-inch rectangle. Stack rectangles. Tightly roll up dough, starting from one of the long sides. Roll and stretch roll until 12 inches long. Place red and green sprinkles on waxed paper. Roll dough in sprinkles to coat. Wrap roll in plastic wrap; freeze about 1 hour or until firm enough to slice.

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Line cookie sheets with parchment paper. Cut roll into 1/4-inch slices. Place 2 inches apart on prepared cookie sheets.

  • Bake about 10 minutes or until edges are firm and just starting to brown. Cool on cookie sheet 1 minute. Remove; cool on a wire rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
128 calories; fat 7g; cholesterol 21mg; saturated fat 5g; carbohydrates 13g; mono fat 2g; sugars 8g; protein 1g; vitamin a 185.9IU; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.5mg; folate 17mcg; sodium 82mg; potassium 14mg; calcium 12mg; iron 0.5mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 08/19/2021